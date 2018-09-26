High Point Central students upset after decorated parking spaces vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Central High School had to clean up their school parking lot after someone vandalized the parking spaces.

Disturbing pictures and messages were written all over senior spaces. A lot of the messages were very demeaning. This is the second time since school started that someone vandalized this part of the school.

Many of the seniors at High Point Central are upset that their decorated spaces were ruined.

“After putting that much work into it with their friends and like having that high school experience, to have it ruined not even a month into the year is just upsetting and sad," said one student.

We reached out to Guilford County Schools and they’re aware of the vandalism. They’re trying to do what they can to find out who did it.

Students we talked to wanted the school to do more.

“Nothing was done the first time," said one student. “We don’t have cameras that point at the lot and you think that would be done after the first time.”

School officials worked with a maintenance team to get the messages and pictures all cleaned up. Students also said that if the vandalism continues to happen, they’ll continue to repaint their spaces.