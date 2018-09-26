Guilford County woman says tall grass an accident waiting to happen after rains delay NCDOT cutting schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A Guilford County woman says tall grass near her home is an accident waiting to happen.

Angela York says the grass is so high at the end of her family’s property on Wall Road that they have a hard time seeing cars when pulling out of the driveway. Traffic is already an issue.

The property right by the road is supposed to be maintained by NCDOT. York say’s its too rough for her family to keep up on their own. She wants crews to come by and mow right away.

“I don't want a death to be the reason they come out and mow,” York said.

Ken Taffer, the division roadside environmental engineer for the Department of Transportation, is aware of her complaint and says he’s received many more from others.

Taffer says contractors are about three to four weeks behind on mowing grass because of the heavy rains back in August and after the hurricane.

“When the ground gets saturated and wet the equipment is too heavy to go through and actually mow and the tractors do more damage then they do actually mowing,” Taffer said.

He is asking people to be patient. Crews should make it over to York's home by the end of next week or shortly after that.

York says they need to hurry up.

“If you are behind and you've got situations like this, get help,” York said. “Get the manpower to do what you have to do. This is very much a very desperate situation.”

Taffer said him team will take care of situations that are a safety concern.

He also said the contractors have been given the option to work overtime to catch up on mowing.