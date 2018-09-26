× Father accused of gluing 1-year-old daughter’s eyes, mouth shut

ODESSA, Texas — Authorities have arrested a fugitive Texas father who allegedly beat his 1-year-old daughter and used glue to seal her eyes and mouth.

Johnnie Lee Carter, 29, was arrested Monday in El Paso on a felony charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, according to the Odessa Police Department.

Carter, who fled after police were called to a domestic incident Sept. 16, choked and punched the little girl before applying super glue to her face, the child’s mother told police.

The woman told investigators that Carter beat the infant because she wouldn’t stop crying, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Police found Crazy Glue in the motel room where the family was staying, as well a 2-month-old baby buried under several blankets and pillows, according to the affidavit.

Authorities are now working to extradite Carter to Odessa, roughly 270 miles away.