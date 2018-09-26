Facebook video, allegations of bullying at South Stokes High prompts law enforcement investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Law enforcement is investigating after allegations of bullying at South Stokes High School and a video surfacing on Facebook, according to a news release from the school system.

Family members say the boy in the video is legally blind.

They said a group of students broke the boy's phone and made fun of him while using their own phone to record what was happening.

The school system said this afternoon the principal handled the situation when it was first reported.

Wednesday morning, the video surfaced, which reopened the investigation.

Statement from Stokes County Schools

"On Tuesday, there was a discipline incident at one of our schools. The principal investigated the situation and based upon the information provided, administered discipline according to the handbook. "This morning, more information was shared through a video on Facebook. When the new information was shared, the investigation was re-opened, the principal administered additional discipline according to the handbook, and the matter was referred to law enforcement for further investigation. "Although we realize this has become a public event, both state and federal confidentiality laws prohibit our disclosing publicly the specific disciplinary action taken in this matter."