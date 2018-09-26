× Elon University runner hit by car, family reach settlement with driver

ELON, N.C. — More than a year after the Elon car accident that changed Molly Offstein’s life, her family and the driver have settled for an undisclosed amount, according to The Times-News.

The Times-News cites an Aug. 27 consent order which reveals that a third of the confidential settlement will cover attorney’s fees.

On March 6, 2017, Offstein, then an Elon freshman, was running through the intersection of North O’Kelley Avenue and University Drive, when a car struck her head on. The driver was going the speed limit and had a green light, according to police. The speed limit at the time was 55 mph.

After, the North Carolina Department of Transportation dropped the speed limit 5 mph on that stretch and installed pedestrian crossing signs in the area. The intersection is also included in the town’s pedestrian master plan to increase safety.

After spending weeks in a coma, Molly returned home to Maryland to recover among family. Once strong enough to run a fast mile, the runner is slowly gaining that strength back.