Driver recovering 1 month after serious crash on Old Greensboro Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A young woman is making progress in her recovery after she survived a serious crash last month.

Bekah Thorburn was injured in a crash on Aug. 25 at 1:55 a.m. on Old Greensboro Road near the High Point and Thomasville city limits.

She was stranded in her car for over three hours until somebody found her in a ditch.

For the last 32 days, Bekah has been recovering at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

"I've been there almost everyday with her and it's very emotional and hard to watch somebody that you love in pain," said Katie Mathison, Bekah's aunt.

Bekah's aunt says in her time at the hospital Bekah has undergone nine surgeries and several skin grafts.

"She is a fighter. She's a warrior. She never gives up and she just works through all the pain," Mathison said.

Her family has been by her side every step of the way and they are getting support from a local nonprofit.

The Grown Ups Benefit is holding fundraiser for Bekah on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. at Modlin Farm in High Point. The event will include a corn hole tournament, music, food and a pumpkin patch.

Bekah's family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.