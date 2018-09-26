Burlington man accused of having year-long sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, according to a press release.
Authorities began investigating accusations that John Michael Thompson, 32, of Burlington had committed sex acts with the juvenile.
As the investigation progressed, it was learned that a sexual relationship between the pair had been occurring for approximately one year.
Thompson has been charged with statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child, among other charges.
He is in jail under an $800,000 secured bond.
