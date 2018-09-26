Asheboro 15-year-old already a published author

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- One of Ariana Tatum’s favorite things to do is find a good book at the library.

This young writer is entering an exciting chapter in her own life.

One day, someone could grab her book off the shelf.

Tatum, an Asheboro High School sophomore, is a published writer at just 15 years old.

Her book, World of Secrets, has been published by Page Publishing.

It’s described as a dystopian young adult novel.

The book centers around Kamber Lucan, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a country with dominating laws and government leaders. With certain hopes for her future, Kamber’s sister drags her into a criminal act that takes her down a life-changing path.

As World of Secrets gains attention, Tatum shared her secret to telling a good story.

“Write for yourself. Write what you would want to read that way you can make sure it's how you want it,” she said.

Tatum is currently working on drafts for other stories.

She’s not sure if she wants to write professionally.

She’s also interested in being an editor or a child psychologist.

World of Secrets is available online through Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Barnes and Noble.