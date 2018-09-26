Trailer falls off, overturns on I-74 in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A trailer came loose from a tractor trailer and overturned on Interstate 74/U.S. Route 311 southbound Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The overturned trailer led to the closure of the NC-66 ramp.

No injuries were reported.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident started at 8:38 a.m. NCDOT expects the road to reopen by 2 p.m.

In the meantime, drivers on I-74 south are advised to take exit 60 (High Point Road) to NC-66 (Horneytown Road) to re-access I-74 south.