29th-annual Mayberry Days kicks off this weekend in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- This weekend, thousands of fans of The Andy Griffith Show will pour into Mount Airy for the 29th Mayberry Days. ​

One place tourist like to visit in Andy Griffith's hometown is Wally's Service Station.

"The gentleman who built this building, his name was Wallace Smith and he built it back in the 1930s," said Tamera Morton, who runs Wally's, which is now a popular gift shop for Mayberry fans. "Andy's daddy use to get his car serviced here and he would come in and hang out with his daddy."

It's full of memorabilia from the service station and The Andy Griffith Show which makes it a very popular spot with fans from around the world.

"We've already had people from 12 different countries here," Morton said. "People just like coming to a simpler time of life."

In addition to memorabilia, you'll find all kinds of old fashion candies, RC Colas and Moon Pies. Outside you'll find replicas straight out of other episodes, like the Darlings home and the sheriff's office.

"It's a blessing to make people happy and see something so simple mean so much to people," she said. "I enjoy being a part of that."

Mayberry Days runs through Sunday.