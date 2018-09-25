× Woman injured in Davidson County crash broke more than 50 bones, faces 4th surgery

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman injured in a crash in Davidson County faces a long road to recovery.

The crash happened on N.C. 109 near Denton around 5 p.m. Sept. 12.

According to Highway Patrol, Michael Aaron Jenkins, 27, of Lexington, went to pass a truck and a trailer in a no-passing zone. Jenkins rear-ended the truck and trailer, causing the driver to lose control and veer left of center. The truck hit a car head-on.

The driver of the truck, Gilbert Lee Pemberton, 53, of Mount Gilead, died from his injuries on Friday.

The driver and a passenger in the car, Shelley Kay Sessoms, 36, of Thomasville, and Richard Rickman, 34, of Mocksville, were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by EMS.

Rickman is now out of the hospital.

On Tuesday, Rickman told FOX8 that Sessoms suffered more than 50 broken bones.

Sessoms has had three surgeries, Rickman said. She will have one more surgery and is expected to be in the hospital for three more weeks.

Jenkins was charged with hit-and-run, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an open container of alcohol, expired registration, driving without a license, unlawful passing, failure to wear a seat belt and reckless driving.