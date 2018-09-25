× Woman charged with bagging up, dumping Chihuahua

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A woman faces charges after she allegedly bagging up her dog in a trash bag and leaving it in a trash bin to die, the Associated Press reports.

Two people discovered Diamond the Chihuahua still alive when they heard it inside the bin behind the Winter Haven apartment complex.

Diamond died shortly after being found.

Using the dog’s microchip, deputies were able to find Shawkimo Anderson, 41, according to the AP.

Anderson was arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

She is charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

The woman initially claimed that she gave her dog away though police report she eventually admitted to leaving the dog in the bin, the AP reports.

Anderson told officials she got rid of her pet of four years because she couldn’t afford to care for it.

She was released from jail on $1,000 bail.