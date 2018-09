Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem firefighters managed to get a fire under control after it erupted at an apartment Monday night.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted that fire units were on scene at 10:25 p.m.

One person was sent to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

The fire was under control by 10:29 p.m.

The American Red Cross was also on scene, helping after seven residents were displaced.

No word on what may have caused the fire.

