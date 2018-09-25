Security camera captures image of suspected porch thief in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Lexington police need your help tracking down the people they believe to be responsible for stealing a mini fridge and solar light off of a porch Monday afternoon.

“This probably wasn't the first time they’ve done this type of crime and it's possible that they will keep doing this,” said Capt. Michael Hunt, with the Lexington Police Department.

Sherry Register lives at the home where the alleged crime occurred in the southern part of Lexington.

Register said she was at Walmart when she received an alert on her phone from her home security system.

“It was unbelievable to be honest with you,” Register said. "I couldn't believe I was seeing what I was seeing.”

She watched as her security camera picked up a live feed of a woman and man on her back porch. The camera didn’t record it all, but managed to capture an image of the man.

“I just thank God they didn't go into my house,” Register said.

On Tuesday, Register upped her home security system. She was spooked not only by this situation, but from another break-in that occurred at her home in July.

Police said a man that was under the influence of drugs or alcohol broke into her home through a window. Register was not home at the time and police later caught the man.

“I want to feel safe in my own home,” Register said.

Her neighbor, Jeffery Smith, told us the neighborhood is usually quiet, but in the last few months he’s noticed more unfamiliar faces. He now plans to keep an even closer eye out.

“Everybody in here is working class and they work hard for what they got,” Smith said. “They don't need to come in here and just steal it.”

Lexington police said they have not noticed an uptick in crime in the area but their patrol officers are still on alert.

Investigators are checking to see if the two people could be involved in other thefts in the city. Last week, two lawnmowers were taken on the other side of town.

“I hope they find him so it doesn't happen to somebody else, I really do because it's a scary feeling,” Register said.