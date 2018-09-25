Mold removed from Kiser Middle School in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Staff alerted Guilford County Schools leaders to mold in two classrooms on Thursday, an art room and an eight-grade English classroom, at Kiser Middle School.

Chief Operations Officer Scott McCully said that heavy rain from Hurricane Florence is to blame.

“We’ve had a lot of rain obviously, a lot of humid, hot weather certainly over the last month and we’re obviously thrilled that it’s now passed but certainly this is something that we’ll have to watch for in all of our schools,” McCully said.

McCully said an outside contractor removed the mold while the students were displaced to other rooms.

“A team went out that day, assessed the situation, came back the next day and began cleanup, “McCully said. “We actually brought in an outside firm, a certified mitigation firm that actually removes mold. They spent the next two days removing mold and we’ve checked back with the principal.”

Parents were notified by a weekly recorded phone call detailing other school announcements.