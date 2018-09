Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tick, Tock and Bop are our Pets of the Week!

Tick and Tock are a duo of boys and Bop is the only girl of the three. These adorable kittens are full of energy and love to play.

They cost $5 each or you can buy one, get one free!

For more information, contact Guilford County Animal Shelter at (336) 641-3400.