Man dead of gunshot, child found in crashed vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A shooting ended with a man dead in a crashed vehicle and a child taken to the hospital, according to Fayetteville police.

At about 9:32 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 6300 block of Raeford Road.

At the scene, officers found a crashed vehicle with both a man and a child inside.

The man had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

The child, however, survived and was brought to the hospital. The child is reportedly in “good condition,” according to a release.

Fayetteville police are withholding the victim’s name until first of kin can be notified.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation to call Detective W. Lee at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers online at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or through the free “P3 Tips” app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.