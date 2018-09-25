× ‘High school age’ teenagers found dead in NC home

ANGIER, N.C. — Two teenagers were found dead in a murder-suicide at a North Carolina home on Monday, according to WRAL.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

The teenage boy and girl, whose names have not been released, were reportedly “high school age,” deputies told WRAL.

The two people were found at the home of one of the teens on Clayton Road near Angier.

Officials believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

UPDATE: Johnston County officials tell me the deaths of two teenagers in a home near Angier was a murder-suicide. They a parent found the bodies of a teen boy and teen girl. @WRAL #wral pic.twitter.com/AgYo6IC7J6 — Claudia Rupcich (@WRALClaudia) September 25, 2018