‘High school age’ teenagers found dead in NC home
ANGIER, N.C. — Two teenagers were found dead in a murder-suicide at a North Carolina home on Monday, according to WRAL.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.
The teenage boy and girl, whose names have not been released, were reportedly “high school age,” deputies told WRAL.
The two people were found at the home of one of the teens on Clayton Road near Angier.
Officials believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.
35.507104 -78.739181