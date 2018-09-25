Hear mother of missing 6-year-old Gastonia boy’s emotional plea for anyone with information to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GASTONIA, N.C. -- The search continues for missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch, who was last seen on Saturday at a Gastonia park.

On Tuesday, Maddox's mother, Carrie, made an emotional plea for anyone with information on her son to come forward.

"Continue praying for him, because I just want my baby home," she said, breaking down into tears. "Please, whatever you can do."

Maddox was last seen at Rankin Lake Park.

Maddox has autism and is nonverbal.

More than 20 agencies are involved in the search for the boy.

Gastonia police are using drones and checking dumpsters to search any possible spot the boy could have ended up.

Officials are giving special attention to the lake. Police are draining the water to see the shoreline and using K-9 officers to look for leads.

When he was last seen, Maddox was wearing an orange shirt with the words, “I’M THE MAN,” and closed-toed sandal-like shoes.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands at 4 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds.

Anyone with information on the boy’s location is asked to call Gastonia police at (704) 869-1075 or the FBI.