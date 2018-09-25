× FBI offers $10K reward for information that helps find missing 6-year-old with autism in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that can help find a missing 6-year-old boy in Gastonia, WSOC reports.

Maddox Ritch has been missing since Saturday. He was last seen at Rankin Lake Park.

Maddox has autism and is nonverbal.

More than 20 agencies are involved in the search for the boy.

Gastonia police are using drones and checking dumpsters to search any possible spot the boy could have ended up.

Officials are giving special attention to the lake. Police are draining the water to see the shoreline and using K-9 officers to look for leads.

When he was last seen, Maddox was wearing an orange shirt with the words, “I’M THE MAN,” and closed-toed sandal-like shoes.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands at 4 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds.

Anyone with information on the boy’s location is asked to call Gastonia police at (704) 869-1075 or the FBI.