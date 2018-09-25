In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a change in how tickets are priced at Disney World, a drop in the North Carolina unemployment rate and oil prices which rose to four-year highs.
Disney World ticket prices to vary by day, NC unemployment drops and more
