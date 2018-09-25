Deputies looking for missing woman last seen in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Stokes County, according to Sheriff Mike Marshall.

Monica Godley, 46, left Beaufort County on Sept. 4 and went to a friend’s house in the Pine Hall community in Stokes County.

Godley was last seen between Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

Marshall said the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in trying to find Godley.

Stokes County deputies have visited the home of the friend that Godley visited in Pine Hall before she disappeared, Marshall said.

Godley normally has blonde hair but dyed it auburn or brown before leaving Beaufort County, deputies told WNCT.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111 or the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 593-8130.