× Corrections officer accused of sex acts with inmates and smuggling drugs, phones

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A corrections officer with Kern Valley State Prison is facing charges for allegedly providing cell phones to inmates and performing sex acts.

Court documents reveal that 25-year-old Brittany Sampson is facing three felony counts and one misdemeanor for reportedly providing controlled substances and phones and receiving bribes from inmates family members.

The investigation started last year.

Documents reveal that Sampson admitted to bringing narcotics into the prison and that she was involved in a sexual relationship with several inmates.

The Department of Corrections is investigating Sampson’s involvement with bringing in drugs and phones into the prison.