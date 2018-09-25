× Body found in Wayne County floodwaters after Florence

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A Goldsboro area had been flooded for more than a week after Hurricane Florence tore through the area.

So, it wasn’t until after the floodwaters receded and a landscaper went out to clear the area that a man’s body was found, WRAL reports.

Marcus Jamal Wiley, 32, of Goldsboro, was found in a ditch near Big Jim’s Pizza at 1750 U.S. 117 south.

According to WRAL, authorities believe the death might have been caused by the hurricane, but, to determine the cause, the body was sent to Raleigh for an autopsy.

Officials are watching security camera video from local businesses and making a timeline of man’s final days to piece together what happened.