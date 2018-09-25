× Bail bondsman indicted for shooting at Winston-Salem man in Hanes Mall parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A bail bondsman was indicted Monday on charges that he fired his gun at a Winston-Salem man he was trying to take into custody at Hanes Mall, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Thermon Desmond Sellers, 31, of Charlotte, was indicted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle and possession and discharging of firearms.

The indictments move the case from Forsyth County’s district court to superior court, where a trial date can be set or a guilty plea can be negotiated. No court date has been set for Sellers, who was released on a $250,000 bond.

Winston-Salem police said that at 7:15 p.m. on March 17, Sellers and another bail bondsman were trying to take Nathaniel Artillery Taylor, who had several outstanding warrants for arrest, into custody.

