3 Winston-Salem men stabbed, 1 critically injured, in Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Three Winston-Salem men were stabbed in Oregon Monday, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

Kevin Juwan Reed, 35, of Winston-Salem, is charged with assault in the first degree and three counts of assault in the second degree.

At 1:27 p.m. Monday, Oregon State Police and Jackson County sheriff’s deputies came to Highway 140 near milepost 4 after a report of multiple people being stabbed.

Officers located a vehicle, a white Dodge Caravan with North Carolina plates.

Three passengers in the vehicle, Antonie Eugene Kirby, 32, and Jemario Deronte Richardson, 30, and Marcus Earl Taylor, 34, all of Winston-Salem, were found with stab wounds.

Kirby and Richardson were treated and released at Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Oregon.

Taylor had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland where he is listed in critical condition.

Reed was located about 45 minutes after authorities found the victims and was taken into custody. He is being held under a $400,000 bond.