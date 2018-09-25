× 2018 White House Christmas tree coming from NC

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The 2018 White House Christmas Tree is coming from North Carolina, according to Watauga Online.

White House Chief Usher Timothy Harleth and White House Superintendent of Grounds Dale Haney chose the National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA) Grand Champion Christmas Tree grower Larry Smith, of Mountain Top Fraser Fir in Newland, which is in Avery County.

Smith will present First Lady Melania Trump with a real Fraser Fir Christmas Tree for display in the White House Blue Room on Nov. 19. The selected tree will be harvested Nov. 14.

Smith has tried five times to win the National Christmas Tree Contest.

He told Watauga Online that he feels like he has “finally won the Super Bowl.”

“It’s a great honor to represent the Christmas tree industry by providing the Official White House Christmas Tree in 2018.”

Since 1966, members of the National Christmas Tree Association have presented the official White House Christmas Tree for display in the Blue Room. Each year NCTA hosts a national tree contest at which growers, industry experts and consumers vote to select the Real Christmas Tree grower who will provide the official White House Christmas Tree. To qualify for the national contest, growers must first win their state or regional competitions.