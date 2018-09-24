Woman has 20-pound cyst removed from belly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. -- A Tennessee woman says she feels lucky to be alive after a major surgery.

"I'm still just amazed and shocked," Ashley Walden told WTVF.

What was diagnosed as a benign ovarian cyst five years ago grew to an enormous size.

Last week, Dr. Shana Dowell removed the 20-pound cyst from Walden's belly.

Walden said she regrets not taking steps to end the pain sooner and wants others to learn from her mistake.

Now, she is focused on recovering and living a healthy life.