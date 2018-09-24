× Wake Forest University fraternity investigated after sexual assault reports, unregistered parties

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wake Forest University fraternity is facing scrutiny after sexual assault allegations and an unrelated interim suspension due to possible unregistered parties, according to a university news release.

If found responsible for the party violation, the university may suspend or stop recognizing a fraternity.

The Psi Delta chapter of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity was already on thin ice after unspecified code of conduct violations from the previous year. As a result of this prior violation, the fraternity was put on a deferred suspension.

The university requires organizations on deferred suspension to register social events and have an approved risk management plan.

On Sept. 1, the Psi Delta chapter of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity reportedly held an unregistered party at the chapter house on Polo Road.

The university has also received more reports of unregistered parties by the fraternity.

This possible violation prompted the interim suspension.

“The organization was placed on interim suspension out of concern for the safety and general welfare of the community,” Wake Forest University said in the release.

In addition, the university noted that Wake Forest University police received two separate reports of sexual assaults that allegedly occurred at the chapter house on Sept. 14.

Police do not know if the two reports are separate incidents or the same incident.

Police also do not know if the incidents reported are “individual or organizational in nature,” according to the release.

Following these reports, the university emailed a warning to the Wake Forest community on Sept. 17.

Until the investigation into the unregistered party violation is complete, the fraternity will remain under an interim suspension, meaning they cannot function or participate in chapter-related meetings, recruitment, social functions or activities on or off Wake Forest University’s campus.