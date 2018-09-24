Suspect opens fire at Charlotte elementary school

CMPD: Gunman opens fire at local elementary school. No one hurt, innocent car hit with shots. Police hunting for man now- Police believe this was not random. pic.twitter.com/1Aq1Rdvl9c — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) September 24, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person open fired in the drop-off line of a Charlotte elementary school Monday morning, WCNC reports.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the report of shots fired at Lawrence Orr Elementary School parking lot.

No one was injured, but a vehicle was shot multiple times.

The school was put on lockdown as police investigated.

Police have not identified a suspect, but believe that the suspect and target knew each each other.

According to WCNC, Lawrence Orr Elementary Principal Kimberly Vaught said in a Monday morning message to parents, “This morning during arrival time we went on lockdown due to police activity on the street out in front of the school. Police are investigating reports of shots being fired. Everyone at Orr is safe and no one was injured. This did not involve anyone from the school.”

“It’s frightening. My child is there now.” says a Terry Hall, a parent whose child attends Lawrence Orr to @WCNC—“She texted me to say we’re on lockdown.” pic.twitter.com/nYaK0nZNDd — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) September 24, 2018