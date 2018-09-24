Search for man accused of exposing himself to mother, child in Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A man in Thomasville is accused of exposing himself to others while sitting in his car.

On Sept. 21 at 3:39 p.m., officers responded to Lexington Avenue after a report of indecent exposure.

A a mother and daughter were at the intersection of Main Street and Fisher Ferry Street Friday afternoon when they looked over at the car next to them and saw a man exposing himself.

According to the police report, the man was driving a silver Honda Odyssey.

Barbara Ruglio, a business owner near the intersection, says it's a shame that this goes on in our society and is concerned for the families that pass through this area.

"There is this lady that walks by all the time with her grandchildren and she has like three or four grandchildren that she walks by all the time, crosses the tracks to go to the store. It would be a shame for those little kids and her, I mean I don't know if she'd be able to protect all four of them from this guy doing this," Ruglio said.

Thomasville police have not made an arrest in connection to Friday's incident.