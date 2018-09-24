× SC pregnant woman found after taken by home invaders

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — A pregnant woman was found after she was taken in a home invasion Sunday, according to WRDW.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office announced that 18-year-old Kerrie Edgerly, who is 36 weeks pregnant, was found and is okay on Monday.

Two people are also in custody in Lexington County.

The sheriff’s office reported two men entered a South Carolina home at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The home invaders demanded money before taking Edgerly with them, WRDW reports.