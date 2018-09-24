Residents take boat to church in South Carolina town after Hurricane Florence flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGS, S.C. -- Residents in one flooded South Carolina town took a boat to church Sunday.

Hurricane Florence devastated many parts of the state, but when church members learned that Living Water Baptist Church was spared, they went to great lengths to get to Sunday service.

Many residents got emotional talking about how the flooding affected them.

"Everything that went on this week, it's just a touching thing to see this building standing and to see all these people come together to put everything back together," Scotty Jacobs told WBTW.

"I couldn't do it if I wasn't a Christian and had faith. If it wasn't for that, I couldn't make it through this," Barbara Canipe added.

Some worshipers couldn't make it to the church because of flooding, so an additional location was opened.