Reidsville man arrested on drug, gun charges after found passed out in car by deputies

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man was arrested earlier this month after deputies found him passed out in a car.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies and the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the end of Squirrel Trail in Reidsville on Sept. 14 at around 3:15 p.m. after receiving a call that there was an person, possibly armed with a handgun, slumped over the steering wheel of a car there.

Deputies located a vehicle at the end of the roadway. A man appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat.

As they approached the vehicle, they saw that the man had a handgun in his lap. The handgun was retrieved and secured.

Rockingham County EMS then began to examine the person, who was later identified as Donovan Jarrell Harris, 27, of 800 Candy Creek Rd. in Reidsville.

A deputy observed an open bag in the vehicle that had what appeared to be illegal narcotics in it.

Sheriff’s investigators searched the car, a 2005 Blue in color Honda Accord, and located 28.3 grams of methamphetamine, 30.32 grams of cocaine and 92.76 grams of marijuana.

The vehicle was impounded and Harris was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of marijuana possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.