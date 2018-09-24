× Officials advise against being in ocean in Myrtle Beach area despite no beach ban

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — State officials are advising against being in the ocean in the Myrtle Beach area, despite the fact that the beach ban was lifted last week, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control normally tests water quality along the beaches twice a week between May 1 and Oct. 1.

Currently however, no samplings show up on DHEC’s website after Sept. 10.

Officials say they will begin testing again soon but are mainly focused on aiding in monitoring floodwaters.

Tommy Crosby, DHEC spokesman, told the Sun News the department is advising against being in the ocean due to possible high levels of bacteria and debris in the water.