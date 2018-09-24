× Neighbor responds after deputies find body of woman in Surry County barn

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — People in the Lowgap community are still in shock after Surry County deputies found a dead body in a barn on Timber Lane on Thursday.

Jimmie Calvin Anderson, 71, and Jimmie Andrew Anderson, 30, are facing first degree murder charges in the death of Jennifer Carol Bright.

Justin Pike lives right down the road from the Andersons’ home. He first got word about what unfolded along Tiber Lane while out of town last week.

“People that work in the EMS was asking me questions about what my address was,” Pike said. “Stuff like that. Asked me what was going on and I said I really don’t know. I’m out of town.”

His mom and sister rushed to check on his house.

“I mean they couldn’t get up here,” he said. “They had a bunch of cop cars and things like that.”

Pike later learned police discovered 59-year-old Jennifer Bright’s body in a barn, just feet away from where he lived.

“I didn’t know what to think,” said Pike. “I was in total shock. I was like how can these two guys do something like this.”

Pike said he saw Jimmie Anderson and his son every day. Never once did he think the two would be accused killers.

“The daddy, every time I talked to him, he’s a super nice guy,” Pike said. “Every time I go in and out of work, he’d stop me, say, ‘Hey, how you doing?'”

The neighbor is still a little shaken and thinks about what unfolded there every time he passes their home.