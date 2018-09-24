× NCCU student shot, killed by security officer at off-campus apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina Central University student died recently after he was shot by a security guard at an off-campus apartment complex, WRAL reported.

The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Durham Police responded to the Campus Crossing at Durham apartment complex, where they found that 23-year-old DeAndre Marquise Ballard had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, WRAL reported.

The security guard who shot Ballard works for the NC Detective Agency. The company told WRAL the guard shot Ballard in self-defense.

Authorities are investigating; no charges have been filed.