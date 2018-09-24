FOX8 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Melissa Painter puts the MirrorMate to the Deal or Dud test.
MirrorMate put to the Deal or Dud test
-
Tesalate sand-free towel put to the Deal or Dud test
-
Paul Manafort and special counsel close to deal for guilty plea
-
Is your child ready to stay home alone?
-
Paul Manafort and special counsel close to deal for guilty plea
-
Black ‘hair’ on your tongue? Here’s what that could be
-
-
Police dogs from all over the country compete to be ‘Top Dog’
-
L.B. Bonner, ‘My 600-lb Life’ star, found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound in South Carolina
-
Chipotle testing new bacon items to lure back customers
-
Dog left to die appears to be ‘reaching out for someone to save his life’ in photos
-
Claire Wineland, inspirational speaker and social media star, dies one week after lung transplant
-
-
WARNING: Fireworks mimicking My Little Pony, Pete’s Dragon toys spew flames
-
Dozens of local teachers have left teaching to become firefighters
-
State lawmakers respond after lead found in water at Guilford County Schools