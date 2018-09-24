× Man injured in Davidson County crash has died

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was injured in a crash in Davidson County earlier this month has died, family members confirmed.

Gilbert Lee Pemberton, 53, of Mount Gilead, was seriously injured in a crash and airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Sept. 12.

Pemberton died from his injuries Friday.

After the crash, Michael Aaron Jenkins, 27, of Lexington, was charged with hit-and-run, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an open container of alcohol, expired registration, driving without a license, unlawful passing, failure to wear a seat belt and reckless driving.

Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie said Jenkins went to pass a truck and a trailer, driven by Pemberton, in a no-passing zone on N.C. 109 near Denton around 5 p.m.

Jenkins rear-ended the truck and trailer, causing Pemberton to lose control and veer left of center. The truck hit a car head-on.

Jenkins then fled the scene and was taken into custody an hour or two after the crash, Moultrie said.

The driver and a passenger in the car, Shelley Kay Sessoms, 36, of Thomasville, and Richard Rickman, 34, of Mocksville, were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by EMS. FOX8 has not received an update on their conditions.