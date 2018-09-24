× Man charged with shooting, critically injuring woman in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man has been charged in a shooting that critically injured a woman in Kernersville, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Anthony Franklin, 21, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon inside an occupied dwelling to incite fear.

On Sept. 9 at 1:35 p.m., officers came to Farmwood Drive after a report of an accidental shooting.

A woman was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound and was in critical condition.

Kernersville police said their investigation determined the shooting was not an accident.

Franklin was arrested on Monday and put in the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.

Kernersville police said Franklin and the victim were involved in a relationship and the incident was domestic related.

Kernersville police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.