× Man accused of using Facebook Messenger to try to solicit child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana man is accused of arranging to have sexual relations with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl, WDRB reported.

Dalton Barnett, 22, reached out to an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl on Facebook messenger, according to WDRB.

Barnett’s conversation with the undercover officer “quickly turned sexual in nature.” He sent nude images of himself and agreed to meet the undercover officer for sex on Sept. 19.

Authorities were waiting for him at the meeting location, where he was arrested. He’s charged with child solicitation and engaging in inappropriate communication with a child.