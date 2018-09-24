Local 16-year-old signs with Bethel University for bass fishing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELEWS LAKE, N.C. -- Like any successful fisherman, Trent Lawson is the eternal optimist.

"With every cast I know I can catch the big one," the North Stokes High School student said. "So that gives me the drive to keep going."

But he hasn't always been this way.

"My dad took me when I was 6 or 7 years old and I really didn't like it the first time," he said.

But he went back again and started catching fish. He was hooked.

"I knew I wanted to do this when I caught my first bass. I knew I wanted to do this the rest of my life," he said.

Now, at the age of 16, he spends most of his time fishing in tournaments. ​Trent documents his fishing adventures on his YouTube channel, The Fish Nemesis, where you can see he's quite good at it.

"I try to think like a fish," he said. "If I was a fish I'd be right there, so I throw there ... sometimes it works sometimes it don't."

Something is obviously working because he's caught a lot of fish and recently signed with Bethel University for bass fishing, a university known for it's champion anglers.

"The reason I like it," he said. "You never know what's going to bite the next cast."