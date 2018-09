× I-40 reopened more than a week after Hurricane Florence, governor announces

Interstate 40 has reopened all the way to Wilmington more than a week after Hurricane Florence, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday.

“These roads are key to our recovery,” the governor said. “NCDOT hustled to finish inspection and repairs.”

Cooper said there are still about 400 road closures statewide due to the storm and encouraged residents to stay off flooded roads.

Interstate 95 reopened on Sunday night.