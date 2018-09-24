× High Point police officers treated for heroin exposure after suspect tackled

HIGH POINT, N.C. — At least three High Point police officers were treated for heroin exposure Saturday after an officer tackled a suspect, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 10:10 p.m. Saturday, officers came to the Walmart on North Main Street after a reported shoplifting.

Cheyenne Lafayette Transeau, 24, was taken into custody and taken to the Loss Prevention Office after initially trying to flee through the store from officers.

Just before being searched by officers, Transeau, who was in possession of a large amount of heroin, tried to ingest it, the release said.

An officer tackled Transeau to the floor to prevent him from ingesting it and possibly overdosing.

The package of heroin opened in the process and went into the officer’s face. The officer had to have two doses of Narcan and was taken to High Point Regional where he was further treated and released.

At least two other officers were treated and released for indirect exposure to the drug, the release said.

Transeau was charged with misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer, possession of heroin and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is being held in the High Point Jail under a $750,000 bond.