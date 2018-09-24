Greensboro’s Swift Water Rescue Team recovers American flag from Florence waters

Posted 7:57 am, September 24, 2018, by

(Greensboro Fire Department)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Hurricane Florence tore into eastern North Carolina, the Greensboro Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team lent a hand.

Among the team’s rescues, one in particular stood out.

On Sunday, the Greensboro Fire Department shared a photo on Twitter of the team with an American flag recovered from a river.

The department tweeted that the team made it home Sunday afternoon and had already begun cleaning and decontaminating trucks, boats, gear and equipment.

The fire department shared a number of photos from the team’s mission to the east.