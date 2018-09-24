× Greensboro’s Swift Water Rescue Team recovers American flag from Florence waters

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Hurricane Florence tore into eastern North Carolina, the Greensboro Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team lent a hand.

Among the team’s rescues, one in particular stood out.

On Sunday, the Greensboro Fire Department shared a photo on Twitter of the team with an American flag recovered from a river.

This flag was recovered. Found by @GSOFireDept Swift Water Rescue Team floating in the river pic.twitter.com/YRxnmRRXxo — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) September 23, 2018

The department tweeted that the team made it home Sunday afternoon and had already begun cleaning and decontaminating trucks, boats, gear and equipment.

@GSOFireDept Swiftwater Rescue Team returns from deployment to the coast. Trucks, boats, gear and equipment being cleaned and decontaminated, with anxious families members & friends welcoming them. pic.twitter.com/edyZUJv4In — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) September 23, 2018

The fire department shared a number of photos from the team’s mission to the east.

@GSOFireDept swift water rescue team rescue 2 people and 43 dogs from a house in eastern NC this week while deployed. They have performed multiple rescues and assisted in evacuations of many residents this week. pic.twitter.com/iZW06KCTRb — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) September 18, 2018

Pictures from our swift water team in @PenderCounty_NC pic.twitter.com/VCTZalA60q — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) September 18, 2018

More pictures from the @GSOFireDept swift water team pic.twitter.com/M1sIJP6QwO — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) September 18, 2018

@GSOFireDept second swift water team packed up ready to load onto a helicopter to fly to Pender County to reinforce our Swiftwater team currently in place. pic.twitter.com/bgDBab2InI — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) September 18, 2018