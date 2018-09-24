× FBI aids Gastonia police in search for missing autistic 6-year-old boy

GASTONIA, N.C. – The desperate search for a 6-year-old boy who vanished from a Gastonia park will continue for a third day on Monday, WSOC reports.

Maddox Ritch was last seen at Rankin Lake Park on Saturday with his father and a friend.

Maddox is autistic and nonverbal but officials said there is a special team with the FBI that is highly trained and experienced in mysterious missing children’s cases that are working to find him.

“If you were at Rankin Lake Park on Saturday and saw Maddox or took video or photos of their outing at the park, call us,” said Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said. “We know a lot of people were in the park and we have spoken to many of them, but we have not spoken to everyone. No piece of information is too small. Something you may think is insignificant could be helpful to our case.”

If you have any information regarding Maddox’s whereabouts, police encourage you to call the new 24-hour tip line at 704-869-1075.

Read more at WSOC.