Family speaks out after Alamance County deputy shoots, kills dog

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- An Alamance County family says deputies knocking on the wrong door lead to their dog being shot and killed.

Tammy Bak called her dog, Luna, her sanity. She got the merit pit bull for comfort after losing both of her parents and her sister. She said Luna was her main companion and made her feel safe.

“She was a big baby, but she was very protective,” she said.

Bak was not home when two Alamance County deputies went to a home on Carolina Mill Road to serve felony warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm to Isaiah Christopher Hall, 21. Investigators say the home was Hall’s last known address.

While the deputies were there, reports say a woman was holding a dog by the collar and the dog was lunging, barking and growling. The dog got loose and went after one of the deputies, biting the deputy on the arm and not letting go.

That’s when investigators say the deputy shot the dog in the abdomen. The dog let go and ran to a tree. EMS treated the deputy for puncture wounds and lacerations.

“He just jerked her up by her collar and put a gun to her belly and shot her point blank,” Bak said.

Family tried to take the dog to a veterinarian for care, but it died on the way. Her owner never got to say goodbye.

“My dog was in the house. She was doing what she was supposed to be doing, she was protecting us,” Bak said.

Now she is trying to get a law passed that would classify pets as living beings instead of personal property. She hopes this will stop what happened to Luna from happening to another pet.

“Like, 'Oh, it’s just a dog.' Not to me. That was my best friend,” Bak said.