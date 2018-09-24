× Cyclist dies after hit by two vehicles in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was killed while riding his bike Sunday night after he was hit by two vehicles, according to The Dispatch of Lexington.

Clarence Malloy, of Belews Creek, was biking west on Old Salisbury Road near the intersection with Odell Owen Road.

At about 7:47 p.m, a 2001 Dodge driving the same way hit him.

After the first hit, Malloy fell onto the road.

A 2000 Ford driving the opposite direction failed to stop, hitting Malloy a second time.

Malloy died of his injuries, according to The Dispatch.

Highway Patrol did not confirm whether or not charges were filed.

Troopers continue to investigate.