Carolina Panthers coach calls up New Bern mayor with an offer amid Florence aftermath

NEW BERN, N.C. — As New Bern recovers from the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence, the Carolina Panthers wanted to pay special recognition to the North Carolina city.

On Sunday, the football team posted a video to Twitter which shows Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera ringing up New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw.

The offer: To beat the “Keep Pounding” drum at Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dana Outlaw, mayor of New Bern, N.C., got a special call from head coach Ron Rivera inviting him to be today's #KeepPounding drummer.

“You know, Dana, like we do out here, we just tell you folks to keep pounding. Help’s coming,” Rivera said. “… Please honor us with that and come be our guest, and keep pounding for your folks in New Bern, North Carolina.”

Outlaw enthusiastically agreed with one condition. He’d do it as long as the Panthers beat the Bengals.

The Panthers honored kept promise with a 31-21 victory Sunday.