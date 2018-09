Blue Bell is getting in on the pumpkin spice craze.

The popular Texas-based ice cream company announced Monday the release of Blue Bell Spiced Pumpkin Pecan.

“Spiced Pumpkin Pecan is a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce,” the company said.

The flavor will be available in a half-gallon size for a limited time.